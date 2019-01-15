Roy Manning will be leaving UCLA to rejoin Alex Grinch who was recently hired to be the defensive coordinator for Oklahoma. Manning worked Grinch when they were both at Washington State.

Manning coached linebackers and was special teams coordinator in his only year at UCLA.

Special teams were spotty and inconsistent last season. Manning's outside linebackers were hampered with injuries for most of the season, and the depth was so thin, that the Bruins played a walk-on freshman during the season.



Manning is considered an up and coming coach who has had success with Grinch during his time with Cougars. Joining Grinch at Oklahoma was too much for Manning to pass up. The following is Manning’s statement on soonerssports.com the official site for OU sports.

“Oklahoma is obviously a historic and nationally recognized program in all facets," began Manning. “As far as football, it's as successful and consistent as any program's been. I think that's what separates OU is the consistency.



“They win a lot of football games there, and Coach Riley has done an unbelievable job of taking over the program and taking it to another level with the playoff appearances and the last two Heisman Trophies. It's a top destination in college football.



“Playing in Norman this past year on the other sideline, the fan support and atmosphere are second to none. Having the opportunity to join a program with such a winning culture is exciting and energizing. I'm really looking forward to getting started.



“I couldn't be more excited to link back up with Coach Grinch. He's as good a defensive coordinator as there is — as a motivator and as a teacher. And at the end of the day, stats don't lie. What he was able to do at Washington State over three years is unbelievable. I'm excited for him and his family, and I know the Oklahoma football family will be extremely excited when they see what we're going to bring on defense.”

