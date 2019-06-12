News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-12 10:43:20 -0500') }} football Edit

Bruin OLB Target Kenny Mestidor Talks UCLA

Wy75dcpabaoelxu4alie
Rick Kimbrel • BruinBlitz
Publisher

Linebacker Kenny Mestidor (6-2, 230) from Oakdale (Conn.) St. Thomas More received his Bruin offer during the April version of #8CLAP8TH. Mestidor talks about his UCLA offer.“It felt great getting ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}