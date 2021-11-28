Bruin Seniors Go Out Victors
UCLA (8-4, 6-3 Pac-12) closes their season the way they opened it, strong, with an emphatic 42-14 victory over Cal (4-7, 3-5 Pac-12). In the win against Cal, the Bruins were able to vanquish in sty...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news