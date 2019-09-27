News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-27 15:05:54 -0500') }} football Edit

BruinBlitz Answers GOAZCATS.com

Dorian Thompson-Robinson is coming off a career game for the UCLA Bruins.
Dorian Thompson-Robinson is coming off a career game for the UCLA Bruins. (UCLABruins.com)
Rick Kimbrel • BruinBlitz
Publisher

Before each game, BruinBlitz.com reaches out to the opponents Rivals.com site and exchanges questions. Here BruinBlitz answers questions from GOAZCATS.com.1. How much did the result from the win ov...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}