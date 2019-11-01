News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-01 19:07:51 -0500') }} football Edit

BruinBlitz.com Answers CUSportsNation

Darnay Holmes is coming off his best game of the season against ASU and is hitting his stride.
Darnay Holmes is coming off his best game of the season against ASU and is hitting his stride. (USA Today)
Rick Kimbrel • BruinBlitz
Publisher

Every week BruinBlitz.com takes on questions from the opponent. The following are questions from CUSportsNation.com. CUSportsNation: UCLA certainly has had an up and down season, and for folks outs...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}