



You have to hand it to the current UCLA coaching staff. They are working overtime in their pursuit to put the best product on the field. The Bruins due to transfers and other issues need capable bodies to fill out the roster for the season of 2019.

Coming to help the Bruin cause out of the transfer portal is edge player, Jason Harris (6-5, 245), who played his high school football at Barrington, Ill., and his four years of college at Illinois State.



After redshirting in 2015 for the Redbirds, Harris played 11 games as an RS freshman, starting 10 of them. He recorded 39 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, and one sack.



For his sophomore season, Harris played in 10 games and started nine times. He accounted for 40 tackles, seven tackles for loss, and had 3.5 sacks.



As a junior, Harris started in all 11 games, racking up 26 tackles, two tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, two quarterback hurries, one pass defended, and one sack.



Harris will add experienced depth to a team that is still young and needs depth across the board. He will be able to help the team in a variety of ways, on defense, special teams, and in many times overlooked, but very important, in practice.



The newest Bruin for the 2019 team was listed as a defensive end on the Illinois State roster, but will probably play a hybrid defensive end/outside linebacker for the Bruins.

