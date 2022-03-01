Bruins End Road Trip With A Win
After a slow shooting first half, No. 17 UCLA (22-6, 14-5 Pac-12) amped up the defense in the second half, and almost magically, the Bruin offense started to jell, spurring a 77-66 victory over Was...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news