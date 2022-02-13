Bruins Fall To USC, 67-64
It was a frustrating night at the Galen Center as the No. 12 UCLA (17-5, 9-4 Pac-12) saw a four-game road trip end in defeat 67-64 to crosstown rival No. 21 USC (21-4, 10-4 Pac-12). The Bruins lost...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news