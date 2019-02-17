Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-17 02:01:47 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Bruins Get Bounced On the Farm, 104-80

Hdygb15svij22l2g66ek
UCLABruins.com Bob Drebin Photo
Rick Kimbrel • BruinBlitz.com
Publisher

UCLA (13-13, 6-7 Pac 12) started the game on an 11-2, but it was pretty much all Stanford (14-11, 7-6 Pac 12) after that. Even a 35-minute delay trying to fix delaying the second half couldn’t the ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}