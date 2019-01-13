Now that the dead period is over recruiting is back and at full force. UCLA has hit the recruiting trail again in their pursuit to find prospects that will help move this program forward.

This weekend one of the visitors is defensive end Noah Keeter (6-5, 225) Gainesville (Fla.) Buchholz. Keeter was offered a scholarship, and he accepted while on his visit.



Keeter made his decision know via Twitter, Saturday evening, Jan. 13, 2019.



“First and foremost, I want to thank God, my mom and everybody who has helped me get to where I am today,” Keeter announced on Twitter. “It has been a very long and exciting recruiting process.



“But while receiving an offer while on my official visit, I would like to announce that I am committed to play football at the University of California in Los Angeles.”



The Bruins are looking for players who can provide some heat to the quarterback and bring pressure from the edge. It appears that Keeter can do that.



As a senior Keeter racked up 73 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, 12 sacks, ten QB hurries, six pass deflections and one blocked punt.



Keeter has offers from Army, Navy, Cornell, Charlotte, Florida A&M, Liberty, and Ohio.

