Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-12-19 13:05:27 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Bruins Head To Cincinnati

Xoo1zddxkqmoqjmvz5e5
UCLABruins.com
Rick Kimbrel • BruinBlitz.com
Publisher

How will UCLA (7-3) respond after a bitterly disappointing loss to Belmont (8-1) on the hallowed floor of Pauley Pavilion? It’s never good when you lose, but losing an extremely winnable game can b...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member's-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}