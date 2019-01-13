Bruins Head To Corvallis In Search Of Sweep
UCLA (10-6, 3-0 Pac 12) is coming off an improbable victory that saw the Bruins overcome, 23, turnovers that led to 32 Oregon points. They were down by eight points with 45 seconds to go, aided by ...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news