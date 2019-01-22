Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-22 10:30:42 -0600') }} football Edit

Bruins In On Highly Sought After OL

Joqhu7hgfr0typqo15ty
Rivals.com
Rick Kimbrel • BruinBlitz.com
Publisher

One of the most sought after offensive prospects in the Western Region is Tosh Baker (6-8, 260) from Phoenix (Ariz.) Pinnacle. He currently has 21 offers on the table one of them is from the Bruins...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}