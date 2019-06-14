



UCLA was able to receive a pledge from one of the fastest rising defensive backs this spring in Jake Newman (6-1, 200) Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco.

UCLA won this recruiting battle over other offers from Colorado, Colorado State, Duke, Louisville, Michigan, Nevada, Oregon State, Penn State, and San Diego State.



Newman announced on Twitter that he is 100 percent committed to the University of California, Los Angeles.



In an earlier interview, Newman told BruinBlitz.com what he liked about UCLA.



"I like the location that UCLA is in,” Newman said. “It is a beautiful area, Westwood. You can’t go wrong with living down there because there are a lot of things that you can do. UCLA has pretty much all going on there. You can do anything really.



“I actually camped at UCLA last year and have visited twice, so I have a pretty good idea of the campus.”



What is Newman looking for in a college?



“A great place where I fit in with the coaches,” Newman said. “A great fan base that makes me feel like I am a home away from home and a good opportunity for me to play fast. Whatever school has those three best interests in me is where I am probably going.”



The Bruins get a player in Newman who has good size, speed and brings the hammer. He’s adept at coming downhill in run support and hits. He’s also has a solid combination of academics and football talent. He’s solid in coverage too and is good in space. Some compare his style as a player to Tampa Bay and Denver Bronco, John Lynch.



Though Newman has the versatility, UCLA likes, on his St. Bosco roster he is listed as a DB/OLB, but the Bruins are recruiting him for his talents as a safety.



Newman was an all-league selection after racking up 49 tackles, five pass deflections, two interceptions and one tackle for loss.

