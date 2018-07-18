



When Chip Kelly was at Oregon, the Ducks always did a great job recruiting Hawai’i and luckily for the Bruins, it looks like that trend will continue for UCLA. Duke Clemens (6-4, 265) from Honolulu (Hawai’i) Punahou tweeted out Tuesday Night that he has decided he will continue his education and play his college football as a Bruin.

In Clemons, the Bruins get the type of player that excels in the Kelly system. He’s athletic, a three-sport athlete, including football, he also plays basketball and baseball for Punahou.

Though Clemons plays left tackle for one Hawai’i’s best high school football programs, he will likely slide inside and play guard or maybe even get a look at center a position that he played at the prestigious The Opening camp in Dallas.

In an earlier interview, Clemons', dad, told BruinBlitz.com that UCLA was high his list because of the academics, closeness to home and likes UCLA offensive line coach, Justin Frye.

Clemons will be a three-year starter for Punahou once his senior season rolls around.

Mr. Clemons said in that earlier interview that once his son makes up his mind, that will be it. “When Duke makes up his mind,” Mr. Clemons said. “That’s going to be it. He won’t make his decision unless he’s 100 percent sure.”

UCLA wins this recruiting battle over known offers from Arizona, ASU, Boise State, Cal, Dartmouth, Duke, Fresno State, Georgia Tech, Hawai’i, Nebraska, Oregon State, Rice, San Diego State, UMass, UNLV, Utah, Vanderbilt, and Virginia.