BruinBlitz - Bruins Land Huge Get For No. 10

UCLA’s recruiting efforts just became a whole lot better when offensive tackle, Thomas Cole (6-7, 260) from San Luis Obispo, Calif., decided to cast his lot with UCLA.

In an earlier interview with the talented Mr. Cole, he spoke about the importance of relationships. Cole had the following to say in a previous interview.

“With UCLA I have a great relationship with Coach [Justin] Frye,” Cole said. “I love the way he teaches and how we communicate. I really enjoy him.

“I will commit as soon as if feels right,” Cole said. “I don’t have a specific timeline as of yet. Now that I have gotten down to five I am going to really focus on those schools.

“I have been to UCLA several times. I actually drove down there a few weeks ago and walked around campus with my family. It is awesome. The facilities are great and I love Westwood.”

This is an outstanding get for the Bruins and it is at a position of great need. He checks all the boxes in what a UCLA recruit would like. He’s lettered and been successful in multiple sports. He has only played offensive tackle for one season.

Before moving to tackle, he started both ways as tight end and a defensive end. He has the versatility and athleticism that all top end offensive linemen have. He is just beginning to scratch the surface of his potential as an OL.

For his first season at offensive tackle, Cole earned all-state and all-league. He was also his team’s Defensive MVP after racking up 99 tackles, 31 tackles for loss, 17 sacks and one caused fumble.

Cole also received all-league honors for hoops.

