BruinBlitz - Bruins Land Instant Help At OL





UCLA became a whole lot better along the offensive line with the commitment of Paul Grattan (6-4, 300) from the transfer portal. He was a standout for Villanova and a starter since his redshirt freshman year.

Grattan has NFL potential and could find a spot at guard or center for the Bruins. He started all 11 games for Villanova his RS frosh season at guard and moved over to center his sophomore season playing in ten games, missing one contest due to an injury.

Showing the versatility that the Bruins love in their players, Grattan moved back to guard as a junior, and he earned first-team all-conference.

Though Villanova is a Big East school in most sports, they compete in the Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) in football, and the conference has canceled their season. That they did so, proved a good break for the Bruins.

Though the CAA may play in the spring, for an NFL prospect like Grattan that wasn’t going to fly and the Bruins were the successful program to land him.

Grattan is an excellent pickup because they lost experienced players at guard and center. The newest Bruin certainly helps pick up the slack.

Grattan played his high school football at Pittsburgh (Pa.) Mount Lebanon, a robust program in the Pittsburgh area. He was selected first-team all-state as a senior. Grattan also was named to the PA Preps Golden 33 Team and the prestigious Pittsburgh Tribune-Review Terrific 25 squad.