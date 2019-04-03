Bruins offered 2020 quarterback Parker McQuarrie (6-7, 220) from Concord (N.H.) St. Paul’s before the first rollout of #8CLAP8TH in January.

In McQuarrie, the Bruins get a signal caller who earned all-league and all-NEPSA as a junior. He’a three-sport letterman and plays basketball and lacrosse for his school. McQuarrie was an all-state honorable mention selection for his skills as a basketball player.



The talented signal caller from New England chose the Bruins over offers from Miami, Michigan, Missouri, Pitt, Rhode Island, Wisconsin, Syracuse, Purdue, Boston College, Rutgers, and Wisconsin.



As a junior, McQuarrie completed 74-109 for 1,171 yards, 16 touchdowns, and only two interceptions.



We will have another story on the commitment later with McQuarrie’s comments and thoughts.



Stay tuned…

