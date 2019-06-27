



UCLA picked up pledge No. 6 when Honolulu (Hawai’i) Punahou wide receiver Matt Sykes (6-2, 190).

The Bruins won this recruiting battle over other offers from BYU, Cal, Dartmouth, Fresno State, Harvard, Hawai’i, Kansas State Navy, Nebraska, Oregon, Princeton, Utah, Wisconsin, and Yale.

The athletic Sykes, runs the shuttle in 4.1, the 40 in 4.6, has an outstanding 35-inch vertical, and benches 300-pounds.

The future Bruin is an outstanding route runner, who always seems to get open and with sensational hands creates problems for the opposing defenses.

Sykes checks on the boxes of what the Bruins are looking for in their recruits. He’s intelligent, disciplined, plays for a winning program, and loves playing football. He is the type of player that UCLA head coach, Chip Kelly made a living on when he was at Oregon.

Sykes is looking forward to having a big senior season, after missing his junior year with an injury. He all healed up and enjoyed an outstanding offseason performing well at camps and 7-on-7 competitions. He earned his UCLA offer from his strong performance at UCLA’s camp earlier in the month.