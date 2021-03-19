Bruins Live To Dance Again
UCLA (18-9) lives to dance another day by beating Michigan State (15-13) in overtime, 86-80. It was a yeoman’s effort by the Bruins they were battling uphill all game long and only led for 4:57 min...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news