News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-21 19:44:46 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Bruins Lose To UNC, 74-64

Rick Kimbrel • BruinBlitz
Publisher

The Bruins were the perfect medicine for an ailing Tar Heel team that was in the throes of a four-game losing streak.North Carolina (7-5) was able to cure their losing ways by beating UCLA (7-5) by...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}