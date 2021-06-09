Bruins Score Huge

UCLA scored a giant get and once again out of the transfer portal where they have been highly successful. Not only did the Bruins land a player who plays a position of dire need, but they were able to pick the pocket of their archrival USC.

There was a huge roar of approval throughout the Bruin fanbase when the good news was released on Twitter that defensive lineman Jay Toia (6-3, 320) who played his high school football at Simi Valley (Calif.) Grace Brethren but signed a letter of intent with crosstown rival Trojans.

The Bruins get an absolute beast in Toia. He will have the opportunity to make his presence felt instantly along the UCLA defensive front. He has a relentless motor, is extremely physical, aggressive, powerful, and takes up a lot of space.

As good as Toia already is, he still has room to grow as a football and could even become better. Toia is the type of dominant defensive lineman that Bruins will need to take their defense to the next level.

On the high school level, Toia always had to deal with double and sometimes triple teams clearing the way for other players to make plays.

As a junior, at Grace Brethren, Toia racked up 40 tackles in 12 games. He also accounted for 32 quarterback hurries, seven tackles for loss, five sacks, and one forced fumble.