News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-31 08:54:36 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Bruins Solid In Exhibition Game

Tyger Campbell impresses in UCLA debut.
Tyger Campbell impresses in UCLA debut. (UCLABruins.com)
Rick Kimbrel • BruinBlitz
Publisher

UCLA fans were able to get a little glimpse of what the men’s basketball team for 2019-20 could be. The Bruins played Stanislaus State in an exhibition game, and they were obviously the better team...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}