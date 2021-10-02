Bruins to Host Sun Devils

The team that is victorious between No. 20 rated UCLA (3-1, 1-0 Pac-12) and ASU (3-1, 1-0 Pac-12) will be one step closer to the goal of winning the South Division in the conference. The implications of this game are obviously huge.

Although the ASU program could be headed for sanctions, ASU head coach Herm Edwards has done an excellent job keeping his team focused.

The Sun Devil’s only defeat came at the hands of undefeated and No. 13 ranked BYU in front of a hostile crowd in Provo. UCLA’s lone loss came heartbreakingly in the last minute of the contest to No. 18 ranked Fresno State.

According to Pac-12 defensive categories, this game could be most challenging for UCLA. The Sun Devils are ranked No. 1 in scoring defense, No. 4 in rushing defense, No.1 in pass defense, and No.1 in total defense.

UCLA’s vaunted rushing attack could be tested much as it was against Fresno State. A good indication of how this will go is how well the Bruins run the ball. Even if the Sun Devils can stop the Bruins from running the ball, if this season is any indication, UCLA will score points and move the football.

Something to be aware of is two of ASU's best defensive linemen Jermayne Lole, and Travez Moore is out for the season. ASU needs to rely heavier than it probably wanted on inexperienced players along the defensive trench.

The high risk, high reward UCLA defense will have their hands full with the Sun Devil attack.

ASU is pretty good on offense, too. The Sun Devils are fourth in the conference in scoring offense, second in rushing offense, ninth in passing, and third in total offense.

The Sun Devils have three players in the Pac-12 top 15 in rushing. Initially a UCLA pledge, senior Rachaad White leads the Sun Devils in rushing with 262 yards (4.76 ypc) and a team-leading six touchdowns.

ASU’s talented junior quarterback Jayden Daniels is second rushing for 248 yards (6.89 ypc) and two touchdowns. Daniels’ dual-threat capabilities could spell trouble for UCLA’s defense that was very susceptible to big plays last week against Stanford.

ASU has been without the services of their highly talented sophomore running back, DeaMonte Trayanum. He is scheduled to return for UCLA, but redshirt freshman running back Daniyel Ngata has rushed 216 yards (6.75 ypc) and three touchdowns in Trayanum’s absence.

The Sun Devils passing game has come together over the last few games. Daniels is hitting on 72.6 percent of passes (69-95) for 808 yards and two touchdowns for the season, but he does have three interceptions.

ASU is blessed with a plethora of talented young receivers, potentially among the best in the Pac-12. Youth hurt ASU a little in their passing offense in 2020, but with a year under their belt, this unit may end up being the most improved in the conference.

White leads the Sun Devils in receptions. He has 20 catches out of the backfield for 187 yards (9.35 ypr) and one touchdown. Redshirt freshman LV Bunkley-Shelton and sophomore Ricky Pearsall each have 13 receptions.

Bunkley-Shelton has one receiving touchdown with his 186 receiving yards (14.31 ypr), and Pearsall has 107 receiving yards (8.23 ypr).

Redshirt freshman Johnny Wilson at 6-foot-7, makes a matchup nightmare has 12 receptions for 154 yards (12.83 ypr). Sophomore Andre Johnson only has six catches, but he averages 19.7 yards per reception, and that is something to be aware of when Johnson is in the game.

Tight end Curtis Hodges at 6-foot-8 also makes for a large target. Though he only has five receptions on the season, he’s averaging 24.6 yards per reception.

Kickoff at Spieker Field at the Rose Bowl is scheduled for 7:30 PM PST. The game will be televised on FS1 with Chris Meyers and Mark Helfrich manning the microphones.

UCLA Sports Network from Learfield will broadcast the game in the local Los Angeles area on AM 1150 with Josh Lewin (play-by-play), and the quarterbacks Matt Stevens (analyst), and Wayne Cook (reporting from the sideline).

Sirius Ch. 119 / XM Ch. 197 / SXM App 959 will also be broadcasting the game on satellite radio.



