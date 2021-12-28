Bruins To Tackle the Wolfpack In the Holiday Bowl
For the first time since 2017, UCLA (8-4, 6-3 Pac-12) will play in a bowl game. This group of Bruin football players had more than their fair share of bumps and bruises.If the Bruins are victorious...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news