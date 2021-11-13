Bruins Welcome the Buffs
If this game between UCLA (5-4, 3-3 Pac-12) and Colorado (3-6, 2-4 Pac-12) were played earlier, a Bruin victory in the matchup would have favored UCLA. The way it is, the Bruins are favored by 17.5...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news