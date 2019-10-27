News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-27 00:25:28 -0500') }} football Edit

Bruins Win Two In A Row, Beats ASU, 42-32.

Rick Kimbrel • BruinBlitz
Publisher

UCLA (3-5, 3-2 Pac-12) played their most complete football game of the season upending No. 24 rated Arizona State (5-3, 3-2 Pac-12) convincingly, 42-32. The game wasn’t as close as the score would ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}