The UCLA men's basketball team's play wouldn't win any beauty contests of late, and Tuesday's nonconference showdown with Cal State Northridge was as ugly as it's gotten for the Bruins in the young season.

The result, a 76-72 loss at Pauley Pavilion, cost UCLA the nation's longest home winning streak at 29 games.

The Matadors (8-3) had five players score in double figures led by guard Dionte Bostick's 18 points to go with seven rebounds.

UCLA (5-5) was paced by the backcourt of Sebastian Mack and Dylan Andrews, who combined for 49 points on 14-of-25 shooting. The rest of the team, however, was just 6 of 29 from the field.

Other issues included a season-worst 19 turnovers and 12 missed free throws en route to losing its third consecutive game.

The Bruins opened the game 2 of 14 from the field, including misses on its first six shot attempts, and trailed 16-5 through the opening 7 1/2 minutes.

Trailing by as many as 19 early in the second half, the home crowd wanted something -- anything -- to erupt for and a couple stops here, a few baskets in the paint there turned a restless murmur into a full-on roar after each sequence.

CSUN, however, used a late 11-3 run to hold off a UCLA charge that got within 57-56 with 7:48 to play. The Bruins never led in the second half.

It was just the second time UCLA has lost to CSUN in 11 all-time meetings and the first since November 2000.

UCLA will close nonconference play Friday against visiting Maryland. Tip-off is scheduled for 6 p.m. and will air on ESPN2.