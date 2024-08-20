Cal transfer CB Kaylin Moore adds experience, versatility to UCLA secondary
Through three weeks of fall football camp, new UCLA cornerback Kaylin Moore has impressed position coach Kodi Whitfield with how he both sees the game and his execution.
“Plays the game up top, as well as with his feet,” Whitfield said of the former Colorado and California defensive back after Tuesday’s practice.
It’s that mental sharpness that the Bruins particularly needed for a mostly young, inexperienced position group behind projected starters Jaylin Davies and Devin Kirkwood.
Over the past three seasons, Moore has appeared in 32 games and made four of 18 career starts in his lone season with the Golden Bears last year.
Although he was primarily used as a nickelback last season, Moore has solely worked with the cornerbacks since arriving over the summer.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news