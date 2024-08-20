PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1RUUZQM1dXU0ZQJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVFRRlAzV1dTRlAnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
Cal transfer CB Kaylin Moore adds experience, versatility to UCLA secondary

UCLA added more experience at cornerback after spring camp in California transfer Kaylin Moore.
UCLA added more experience at cornerback after spring camp in California transfer Kaylin Moore. (Jeff McCulloch | Bruin Blitz)
Tracy McDannald • BruinBlitz
Staff Writer
@Tracy_McDannald

Through three weeks of fall football camp, new UCLA cornerback Kaylin Moore has impressed position coach Kodi Whitfield with how he both sees the game and his execution.

“Plays the game up top, as well as with his feet,” Whitfield said of the former Colorado and California defensive back after Tuesday’s practice.

It’s that mental sharpness that the Bruins particularly needed for a mostly young, inexperienced position group behind projected starters Jaylin Davies and Devin Kirkwood.

Over the past three seasons, Moore has appeared in 32 games and made four of 18 career starts in his lone season with the Golden Bears last year.

Although he was primarily used as a nickelback last season, Moore has solely worked with the cornerbacks since arriving over the summer.

