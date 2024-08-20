Through three weeks of fall football camp, new UCLA cornerback Kaylin Moore has impressed position coach Kodi Whitfield with how he both sees the game and his execution.

“Plays the game up top, as well as with his feet,” Whitfield said of the former Colorado and California defensive back after Tuesday’s practice.

It’s that mental sharpness that the Bruins particularly needed for a mostly young, inexperienced position group behind projected starters Jaylin Davies and Devin Kirkwood.

Over the past three seasons, Moore has appeared in 32 games and made four of 18 career starts in his lone season with the Golden Bears last year.