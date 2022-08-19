The typical UCLA football media availability time with head coach Chip Kelly is often combative and otherwise at the decibel level of a murmur, if not standing close enough.

Friday’s media session, 15 days out from the start of the season, was as engaging as any since his hire in 2018. Injury status updates and availability of players not spotted on the practice field, usually a brief exchange of one-word answers, were even met with substantial responses.

In particular, redshirt sophomore linebacker Joquarri Price is “in full rehab mode” and Kelly said he’s unsure when he will be cleared to practice.

“He’s here, he’s still making his way back,” Kelly said before the Bruins’ 12th practice of fall camp.

In general, Kelly added that the overall health of his roster “has been good.”