BruinBlitz - Campbell, Jaquez Jr., Juzang Secure All Pac-12 Honors

Sophomore guard Tyger Campbell selected as a first-team all-conference player.

SAN FRANCISCO – UCLA men’s basketball sophomores Tyger Campbell, Jaime Jaquez Jr., and Johnny Juzang have been named All-Pac-12 Team selections, as announced Tuesday by the conference office.

Campbell, a 5-foot-11 point guard, was one of 10 players in the Pac-12 to secure first-team all-conference acclaim.

Jaquez Jr. and Juzang, a pair of 6-foot-6 guards, were recognized as second-team All-Pac-12 selections. The Pac-12 selects 10 players to the all-league first team and five student-athletes to the all-league second team.

In addition, Jaquez Jr. was one of five players named to the Pac-12 All-Defensive Team, along with Stanford’s Oscar da Silva, Oregon’s Chris Duarte, USC’s Evan Mobley, and Colorado’s Eli Parquet.

Campbell has averaged 10.6 points and 5.6 assists per game in 25 games (25 starts) for UCLA this season. Hailing from Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Campbell currently ranks second in the league in assists per game (5.6) and is among the top five in the league in assist-turnover ratio (2.7 to 1).

Jaquez Jr. has averaged 11.8 points per game and a team-best 6.0 rebounds per game through all 25 games (25 starts). The sophomore from Camarillo, Calif., has shot 49.1 percent from the field and 38.9 percent from 3-point range.

Juzang has registered a team-best 14.2 points per game in his first season at UCLA. The former standout at Harvard-Westlake School has scored at least 20 points in four games and registered a career-high 32 points in a 64-61 victory at Washington on Feb. 13. Juzang transferred to UCLA from Kentucky last summer.

USC’s Evan Mobley was named the league’s Player of the Year, Freshman of the Year, and Defensive Player of the Year. Stanford’s Jaiden Delaire was honored as the Pac-12’s Most Improved Player of the Year. Arizona’s Jordan Brown was named the conference’s Sixth Man of the Year. USC’s Andy Enfield was named the John R. Wooden Coach of the Year.

UCLA has compiled a 17-8 overall record, entering the Pac-12 Tournament this week. The Bruins went 13-6 in league play and secured the No. 4 seed in the upcoming conference tournament.

UCLA will face No. 5-seed Oregon State (14-12, 10-10) on Thursday afternoon at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Game time is set for 2:30 p.m. The Bruins’ game against Oregon State will be televised on the Pac-12 Network. The radio broadcast will be available in the Los Angeles region on AM 1150.

Pac-12 Conference News Release: http://bit.ly/3cezT3r