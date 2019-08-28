Can UCLA Be A Surprise Team In 2019?
UCLA football is about to embark on their second season with Chip Kelly as head coach. Much was hoped for by the Bruin faithful when UCLA athletic director Dan Guerrero was able to secure Kelly as ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news