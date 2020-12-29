Can UCLA's Strong Close To Recruiting Continue?
The Bruins closed extremely well on the recruiting class of 2021. Bruin fans were distressed about their lowly ranking nationally and in the Pac-12.The Bruins were able to reel back in two of their...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news