News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-26 11:47:48 -0500') }} football Edit

Catching Up With Bruno Fina

Bruno Fina hopes to be on campus June 21.
Bruno Fina hopes to be on campus June 21. (TrojanSports.com)
Rick Kimbrel • BruinBlitz
Publisher

The Bruins were able to land the services offensive lineman Bruno Fina (6-4, 250 from Tucson (Ariz.) Salpointe Catholic. Fina blew up the recruiting trail last spring and saw his offers explode. Th...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}