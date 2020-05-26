Catching Up With Bruno Fina
The Bruins were able to land the services offensive lineman Bruno Fina (6-4, 250 from Tucson (Ariz.) Salpointe Catholic. Fina blew up the recruiting trail last spring and saw his offers explode. Th...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news