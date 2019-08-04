Catching Up With Bruno the Bruin
Bruno Fina (6-4, 240) from Tucson (Ariz.) Salpointe made Bruin fans very happy when he committed to UCLA. Fina after a spring and summer seeing his stock heat decided to be a Bruin, making him the ...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news