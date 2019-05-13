News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-13 19:33:58 -0500') }} football Edit

Catching Up With Charles Njoku

Hdwlbz4u1rmm5wygdx9t
Rick Kimbrel • BruinBlitz.com
Publisher

Many Bruin fans are anticipating the arrival to UCLA of incoming freshman four-star receiver, Charles Njoku (6-5, 205) from Wayne (NJ) Wayne Hills. In just over a month, Njoku will be entering scho...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}