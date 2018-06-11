



Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (6-2, 190) from Las Vegas (Nev.) Bishop Gorman is heading to Westwood on June 22 to start a new chapter in his life. Before too long the talented Thompson-Robinson will be competing for the starting signal caller job and he has been focusing on this aim.

How is Thompson-Robinson getting himself ready for training camp?

“I’ve been staying in the weight room, staying conditioned, running and all that stuff,” Thompson-Robinson said. “I’m throwing, making some out of town trips to see some quarterback coaches to perfect my technique before I head to UCLA.

The motivated Thompson-Robinson has been studying the playbook, getting to know a new offense, hand signals and getting his reads down. His goal is to be ready and prepared when camp rolls around.

Being a college freshman can be overwhelming for some. Thompson-Robinson talks about what he is doing to prepare for college and being a part of major college football.

“The biggest difference really just adapting to the new type of offense,” Thompson-Robinson said. “How Coach [Chip] Kelly likes to run his program and really just learning my way around school and getting the school part down.

“I know football is going to be pretty easy throwing the ball around and finding guys open. Everything besides football is the mental side of college.”

Thompson-Robinson has a lot in common with another quarterback that Kelly coached. He only started at quarterback on the high school level for one season.

“I was on my official visit,” Thompson-Robinson said. “It was the day after Coach Kelly was hired, so I was able to sit down and talk to him for the first time and the first thing he told me and my mom was, ‘I’ve coached many quarterbacks with different shapes and sizes and I have played true freshmen and what makes you so special is that I coached a guy that only played one year in high school, which was his senior year. He wasn’t heavily recruited and he ended up being the Heisman Trophy winner and went onto the NFL, Marcus Mariota. I see a lot of qualities and traits in you that I saw in him.’

“That was the main that drew towards Coach Kelly. He wasn’t afraid to start true freshmen. He’s going to give people a chance and he’s going to let me show what I can do during practice to see if I have what it takes.”

Mariota sat behind an outstanding high school quarterback who led Honolulu (Hawai’i) St. Louis to consecutive state championships, the guy the Thompson-Robinson sat behind was Tate Martell who also led his school to consecutive state championships, Martell now resides in Columbus, Ohio and plays for the Ohio State Buckeyes. Thompson-Robinson was an outstanding receiver for the Gaels while waiting his turn.

Though Thompson-Robinson committed Jim Mora and the previous staff, he was sticking to his commitment no matter what.

“I committed to UCLA for the school part,” Thompson-Robinson said. “I was going to go in and fight for a job anywhere, so it wasn’t really a football decision it was more about the academics for me. I was totally committed to UCLA, regardless of the coaching staff.”

Thompson closed the interview with a, “Go Bruins.”

As a senior, Thompson-Robinson led Bishop Gorman to its ninth straight state-championship after throwing for 3,275 yards and 38 touchdowns while throwing only three interceptions. He completed 68.8 percent of passes and had a quarterback rating of 146.2.

On the ground, Thompson-Robinson rushed for 426 yards and added seven rushing touchdowns.