Catching Up With UCLA WR Pledge Ezaiver Staples
UCLA wide receiver pledge, Ezavier Staples (6-3, 173) from Long Beach (Calif.) Millikan football has been postponed during the fall. He is hopeful that the season can still be salvaged.“We actually...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news