Chip Kelly and Martin Jarmond Meet the Press - Part 1
On Tuesday, August 11, 2020, the Pac-12 Conference canceled all fall sports. UCLA head football coach, Chip Kelly, and newly-minted Bruin Athletic Director, Martin Jarmond, met with the press via z...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news