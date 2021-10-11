Chip Kelly Post-Arizona (Transcribed)
UCLA head coach Chip Kelly met with the Bruin beat media after the Arizona Wildcat game. The questions from the press are italicized and in bold. The following is what transpired.The running game r...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news