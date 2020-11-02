Chip Kelly Pre-Practice Presser
UCLA head coach Chip Kelly met with the Bruin, and some Colorado beat media via a teleconference to talk about the UCLA depth chart, the upcoming CU game, and more.Do you have any new or unusual tr...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news