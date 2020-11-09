Chip Kelly Pre-Practice Presser
UCLA head coach, Chip Kelly, met with the press via teleconference for the first time since his post-game presser Saturday Evening after the Colorado game.Topics covered are the Utah game or its po...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news