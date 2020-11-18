Chip Kelly Pre-Practice Presser
UCLA head coach Chip Kelly met with the Bruin beat for the last time until after the Oregon game scheduled on Saturday, but as of this writing, the actual time is unknown. Kelly talks about the mys...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news