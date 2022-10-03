Fresh off returning to the national rankings for the first time in a little more than a year, UCLA head coach Chip Kelly said the No. 18 standing is “deserved” but it’s back to work.

UCLA defeated then-No. 15 Washington, 40-32, behind three passing touchdowns and a rushing score from quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson.

Whether the Bruins are equipped to improve upon their 5-0 record and continue climbing the rankings against No. 11 Utah on Saturday “remains to be seen,” Kelly said prior to Monday morning’s practice.

“That’s the golden question,” Kelly said. “That’s what we’re here to find out during this week.

“The ranking is good … and they should be proud of that. But you don’t get a trophy, you don’t get something handed to you.”

Five of the 63 voters had the Bruins ranked as high as 13th in the Associated Press Top 25. In the coaches poll, UCLA checked in at No. 19.

“Right now we’re 5-0, but 5-0 doesn’t get you a championship ring,” Thompson-Robinson said.

Added defensive lineman Gabriel Murphy: “The ranking is just letting us know that the media is recognizing that we went 5-0 and accomplishing what we need to accomplish.”

Kelly said the win over the Huskies was a credit to their preparation. In order to take down the defending Pac-12 Conference champions this week, Kelly added, it will again start with practice.

“Things don’t just happen to you,” Kelly said. “Hope isn’t a strategy.”