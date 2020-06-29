 BruinBlitz - Chris Smith Comes To A Fork In the Road
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-29 11:22:36 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Chris Smith Comes To A Fork In the Road

Chris Smith has a huge choice to make.
Chris Smith has a huge choice to make. (UCLABruins.com Scott Chandler photo)
Rick Kimbrel • BruinBlitz
Publisher

What a tremendous junior season UCLA guard Chris Smith had in 2019-20. He played in all 31 games the Bruins played in and started in 26 of them. Smith had career numbers in scoring, leading the tea...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}