BruinBlitz - Chris Smith Named To Naismith Trophy Watch List

UCLA’S CHRIS SMITH SELECTED TO NAISMITH TROPHY WATCH LIST

Smith among 50 top college players named to preseason watch list

ATLANTA – UCLA senior Chris Smith has been named as one of 50 players to the 2021 Jersey Mike’s Naismith Trophy Watch List, as announced Thursday by the Atlanta Tipoff Club.

Smith, a 6-foot-9 guard from Chicago, averaged a team-best 13.1 points per game and was second on UCLA’s team in rebounds last season (5.4 rpg). Last week, he was named a preseason first-team All-Pac-12 selection. At the end of the 2019-20 season, Smith was named a first-team All-Pac-12 honoree and the conference’s Most Improved Player of the Year.

One of six Pac-12 players on the Naismith Trophy watch list, Smith has averaged 7.7 points and 3.6 rebounds in 97 career games. He has shot 43.8 percent from the field in three seasons but raised his shooting percentages across the board last year – overall (45.8%), 3-point (34.1%), and free throw (84.0%). He concluded the year ranking fifth in the Pac-12 in free throw percentage.

The Atlanta Tipoff Club will release a midseason list of 30 top players in early February, followed by the 10 national semifinalists and four finalists on March 4 (2021) and March 16, respectively. Players who do not make the initial watch list are still eligible to be selected to the midseason team of 30 players.

The 2021 Jersey Mike’s Naismith Trophy will be awarded during the Final Four at the Naismith Awards Brunch on April 4, 2021.

UCLA has had three student-athletes win the Naismith Trophy since the award was first created in 1969 – Lew Alcindor in 1969, Bill Walton in 1972, 1973, and 1974, and Marques Johnson in 1977.

2021 Naismith Trophy Preseason Watch List

Name School

Joel Ayayi Gonzaga

Scottie Barnes Florida State

Charles Bassey Western Kentucky

B.J. Boston Kentucky

James Bouknight Connecticut

Garrison Brooks North Carolina

Greg Brown Texas

Jared Butler Baylor

Marcus Carr Minnesota

Terrence Clarke Kentucky

Kofi Cockburn Illinois

Jalen Crutcher Dayton

Cade Cunningham Oklahoma State

Oscar da Silva Stanford

Ayo Dosunmu Illinois

Marcus Garrett Kansas

Luka Garza Iowa

Collin Gillespie Villanova

Kellan Grady Davidson

A.J. Green Northern Iowa

Sam Hauser Virginia

Aaron Henry Michigan State

Matthew Hurt Duke

Trayce Jackson-Davis Indiana

Jalen Johnson Duke

Keyontae Johnson Florida

David Johnson Louisville

Corey Kispert Gonzaga

Isaiah Livers Michigan

Caleb Love North Carolina

Sandro Mamukelashvili Seton Hall

Remy Martin Arizona State

Caleb Mills Houston

Evan Mobley USC

Wendell Moore Jr. Duke

Yves Pons Tennessee

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl Villanova

Colbey Ross Pepperdine

Fatts Russell Rhode Island

Javonte Smart LSU

Chris Smith UCLA

Jalen Suggs Gonzaga

MaCio Teague Baylor

Drew Timme Gonzaga

Oscar Tshiebwe West Virginia

Trendon Watford LSU

Trevion Williams Purdue

Ziaire Williams Stanford

McKinley Wright IV Colorado

Marcus Zegarowski Creighton



