Mick Cronin was more professor than UCLA head coach Monday night, both during and after his team’s season-opening 75-44 win over Saint Francis at Pauley Pavilion.

There were pop quiz questions, even a Bruins men’s basketball history lesson for a roster carrying seven freshmen.

The biggest lesson: Play team basketball and feed sophomore Adem Bona in the low post if you want a passing grade, or, well, minutes on the floor.

Cronin said he was upset with his team for sloppy play due to “hunting points” but noted that first-year pupil Brandon Williams made a strong first impression.