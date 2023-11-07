UCLA shakes off slow start for 75-44 season-opening win over Saint Francis
After the regular-season opener started with turnovers on the first three possessions of the game, UCLA sophomore forward Adem Bona christened the 2023-24 season with a dunk along the baseline and, on the next defensive trip, his first block of the season.
Bona, whose shoulder injury in the postseason in March sidelined him for full contact until mid-October, essentially announced he was indeed back with the type of signature plays that led to Pac-12 freshman of the year and all-conference defensive team honors last season.
It just took the entire first half for the rest of a new-look Bruins roster, featuring seven freshmen among its eight newcomers, to settle in before pulling away Monday for a 75-44 nonconference victory over Saint Francis at Pauley Pavilion.
Bona set career highs in points (28), made field goals (10), free throws made (8) and blocks (4) to go with nine rebounds, which was two off matching his personal best. He shot 10 of 16 from the floor and provided early production on both ends.
The Bruins (1-0) extended the nation's longest active home winning streak to 26 games dating back to January 2022. It also was head coach Mick Cronin's 100th career coaching victory with the program.
The Red Flash (0-1), who were paced by forward Gestin Liberis' 12 points, shot just 33.3% (14 of 22) from the field and turned the ball over 21 times.
UCLA will return to action Friday against Lafayette. Tip-off at Pauley Pavilion is scheduled for 8 p.m.
Turning point of the game
Leading by 10 at the break, the Bruins slowly built on the lead with an 11-2 run capped by a Will McClendon 3-pointer to double the advantage at 49-29 with 14:19 remaining.
Last season, McClendon was just 2 of 28 from beyond the arc.
The newcomers' first impressions
UCLA freshman center Aday Mara came off the bench and checked in for Bona at the first break in action with 14:51 left in the half and the Bruins leading 8-2.
The 7-foot-3 Spaniard missed his first two collegiate free throws and picked up a foul in a minute before getting a quick hook. When he returned to the floor nearly midway through the half, he scored his first points off an in-bound play and easy dunk at the 10:29 mark before picking up another foul and taking another trip back to the bench.
Mara, who was cleared by the NCAA last Friday and did not play in last week's exhibition, did not fare much better in the second half. By the time he logged five minutes of action, he was back on the bench with a third foul.
Utah transfer Lazar Stefanovic, who finished with 11 points, played all but 3 1/2 minutes and made 5 of 10 shots to go with eight rebounds, four assists and three steals.
Freshman combo guard Sebastian Mack, who started alongside point guard Dylan Andrews in the backcourt, had nine points and two assists in nearly 26 minutes.
Devin Williams and Jan Vide both logged less than five minutes, while Ilane Fibleuil played just 19 seconds because of a scooter accident that also limited him in practices.
Fellow freshman forward Brandon Williams played 14 minutes, and Cronin said he will likely see more playing time for playing team basketball while several others were busy "hunting shots." Williams had five rebounds and a pair of assists while scoring four points.
UCLA standout on offense: Forward/center Adem Bona
As the focal point of the offense for the first time in his UCLA career, Bona started slowly with his back to the basket and also drew Cronin's ire for an ill-advised jump shot from the top of the key.
Eventually, he grew more comfortable and scored 22 of his points after halftime.
UCLA standout on defense: Forward/center Adem Bona
The shot-blocking machine was back in an emphatic way, collecting three of his four blocks in the opening half.
UCLA play of the game
Bona's backpedal and chase from the 3-point line to the rim with 8:24 left in the first half was among the early highlights.
Why UCLA won
UCLA owned a 48-12 advantage in points in the paint, scored 28 points off turnovers and limited the Red Flash to just six assists on 14 made field goals.