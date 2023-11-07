After the regular-season opener started with turnovers on the first three possessions of the game, UCLA sophomore forward Adem Bona christened the 2023-24 season with a dunk along the baseline and, on the next defensive trip, his first block of the season.

Bona, whose shoulder injury in the postseason in March sidelined him for full contact until mid-October, essentially announced he was indeed back with the type of signature plays that led to Pac-12 freshman of the year and all-conference defensive team honors last season.

It just took the entire first half for the rest of a new-look Bruins roster, featuring seven freshmen among its eight newcomers, to settle in before pulling away Monday for a 75-44 nonconference victory over Saint Francis at Pauley Pavilion.

Bona set career highs in points (28), made field goals (10), free throws made (8) and blocks (4) to go with nine rebounds, which was two off matching his personal best. He shot 10 of 16 from the floor and provided early production on both ends.

The Bruins (1-0) extended the nation's longest active home winning streak to 26 games dating back to January 2022. It also was head coach Mick Cronin's 100th career coaching victory with the program.

The Red Flash (0-1), who were paced by forward Gestin Liberis' 12 points, shot just 33.3% (14 of 22) from the field and turned the ball over 21 times.

UCLA will return to action Friday against Lafayette. Tip-off at Pauley Pavilion is scheduled for 8 p.m.