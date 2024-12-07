Coach’s perspective: What DE Lucien Holland brings to UCLA’s signing class

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Inglewood head coach Mil’Von James remembers when Lucien Holland came to him as an offensive-minded player who didn’t start playing tackle football until his sophomore year.

In fact, Holland, a 6-foot-5 defensive end, has only played on the other side of the ball for a little more than 14 months, James said Wednesday when the UCLA signee made things official during a ceremony at Inglewood High School.

“He played flag (football) early,” James told Bruin Blitz. “He wanted to play quarterback, was switched to receiver/tight end, and he kind of found his home on a different side of the ball.”