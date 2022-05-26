Commitment Analysis: What UCLA is getting in RB commit Roderick Robinson
UCLA added its third commitment of this 2023 recruiting cycle Thursday when running back Roderick Robinson II announced his decision.
Robinson, listed at 6-foot-1, 229 pounds, is the No. 22-ranked RB prospect in the class.
The standout from Lincoln HS in San Diego joins fellow in-state commits, WR Grant Gray from Norco HS and DB Ty Lee from St. John Bosco HS.
In bringing in Robinson in the 2023 class, local three-star RB Tomarion Harden in the 2022 class, and with redshirt freshman Deshun Murrell and redshirt junior Keegan Jones, the Bruins will have some options when top rusher Zach Charbonnet moves on to the next level after this coming season.
In fact, Robinson brings a lot of the same attributes as Charbonnet, as Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney notes in his scouting report of the Bruins' newest commit ...
Adam Gorney's scouting report
What impresses you about Roderick Robinson?
Gorney: "Well, he's definitely one of the biggest running backs in the country. He's a big, physical, strong, thick kid, is definitely not going to go down with an arm tackle. You're going to have to gang tackle this kid. He can get to the outside, get to the edge a little bit, but speed is not his game. He's not going to be a guy that streaks down the field and beats linebackers with his speed. He's going to be a power back. I don't want to make the comparison to Charbonnet because Charbonnet is an elite running back who has special qualities, but he's very similar and UCLA is going to be able to get the same things out of Robinson in terms of a power running game. If Chip Kelly spreads out the offense and then wants to power it up the middle, this is going to be your guy."
